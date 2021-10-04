Cross Country make impressive show at Grand Forks Invite

DEVILS LAKE - The Men's and Girl's Varisty Cross Country Teams made an impressive show during Saturday's cross country tournament at Grand Forks, finishing six and seventh respectively in their individual teams competition. The men finished with 142 total behind West Fargo with 110, Kindred with 108, Grand Forks Central with 90, Sheyenne with 67 and Red river with 35. The girls finished with 168 behind Sheyenne with 155, Kindred with 147, GFC with 128, Shanley with 111, West Fargo with 58, and Red River with 44. Take lead places again were the Gross brothers who finished in 4th and 9th place with times of 16.14.96 and 17.01.76 minutes respectively for the men. Highlights for the ladies included Gabrielle McLaurin who finished in 17th place with a time of 21:07.45

Men's Varsity

Place Runner Time

4 Brady Goss 16:14.96 Devils Lake

9 Tyler Goss 17:01.76 Devils Lake

38 Adam Sobolik 18:45.92 Devils Lake

39 Ben Larson 18:54.80 Devils Lake

58 Malcom Stubbe 21:30.84 Devils Lake

Women's Varsity

Place Runner Time

17 Gabrielle McLaurin 21:07.45 Devils Lake

26 Kiya McLaurin 21:32.41 Devils Lake

38 Kayla Britsch 21:57.87 Devils Lake

41 Rochelle Jacobson 22:11.51 Devils Lake

46 Anna Shock 22:26.76 Devils Lake

74 Hallie Fritel 24:31.37 Devils Lake

75 Annika McCarthy 24:35.12 Devils Lake

Middle School

Place Runner Time

33 Elizabeth Orness 14:51.20 Central (Devils Lake)

41 Issac Vaagen 13:28.49 Central (Devils Lake)

42 Kellan Wiberg 13:29.96 Central (Devils Lake)

63 Carter Nelson 15:46.80 Central (Devils Lake)

74 Barrett Mudgett 21:00.45 Central (Devils Lake)