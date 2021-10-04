Cross Country make impressive show at Grand Forks Invite

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Men's and Girl's Varisty Cross Country Teams made an impressive show during Saturday's cross country tournament at Grand Forks, finishing six and seventh respectively in their individual teams competition.  The men finished with 142 total behind West Fargo with 110, Kindred with 108, Grand Forks Central with 90, Sheyenne with 67 and Red river with 35.  The girls finished with 168 behind Sheyenne with 155, Kindred with 147, GFC with 128, Shanley with 111, West Fargo with 58, and Red River with 44. Take lead places again were the Gross brothers who finished in 4th and 9th place with times of 16.14.96 and 17.01.76 minutes respectively for the men.  Highlights for the ladies included Gabrielle McLaurin who finished in 17th place with a time of 21:07.45   

Barrett McCann-Engberg - Men’s Middle School 3k
Rochelle Jacobson - women’s varsity 5k.
Adam Sobolik - men’s varsity 5k
Malcolm Stubbe - men’s varsity 5k

Men's Varsity 

Place         Runner                 Time 

4                Brady Goss            16:14.96    Devils Lake

9                Tyler Goss              17:01.76    Devils Lake

38               Adam Sobolik        18:45.92    Devils Lake

39              Ben Larson            18:54.80    Devils Lake

58             Malcom Stubbe       21:30.84    Devils Lake

Women's Varsity

Place         Runner                 Time 

17            Gabrielle McLaurin    21:07.45    Devils Lake

26            Kiya McLaurin            21:32.41    Devils Lake

38            Kayla Britsch             21:57.87    Devils Lake

41            Rochelle Jacobson   22:11.51    Devils Lake

46            Anna Shock              22:26.76    Devils Lake

74            Hallie Fritel             24:31.37    Devils Lake

75           Annika McCarthy    24:35.12    Devils Lake

Middle School 

Place         Runner                 Time 

33                Elizabeth Orness    14:51.20  Central (Devils Lake)

41                Issac Vaagen        13:28.49    Central (Devils Lake)

42                Kellan Wiberg        13:29.96    Central (Devils Lake)

63                Carter Nelson        15:46.80    Central (Devils Lake)

74                Barrett Mudgett      21:00.45    Central (Devils Lake)