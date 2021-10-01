Ramsey County youth to celebrate national 4-H week

Cindy Olson

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Ramsey County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country, from urban neighbourhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities, are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Ramsey County 4-H is celebrating 4-H week by distributing tray favors to all nursing homes in the county, thanking first responders with treat bags and collecting food items for the food pantry.

“4-H offers so many valuable opportunities for its members. It teaches life skills through projects and community work. Members meet lifelong friends and have amazing leadership opportunities,” said Cindy Olson, Ramsey County 4-H Assistant. “Ramsey County 4-H members recently came together to make over 400 tray favors for nursing and assisted living homes in the county along with over 200 thank you bags given to first responders in the county. Learning to give back is huge.”

One of the newest programs for Ramsey County 4-H has been the success of summer mini camps. This past summer, mini camps were held in cooperation with a variety of professionals who specialize in a specific topic. Camps such as sewing, career exploration, drawing & painting, BBQ’ing, food & nutrition, and cloverbud were held. The camps were sponsored in part by Lake Chevrolet & Chevrolet Heartland Dealers.

In Ramsey County, more than 200 4-H youth and 40 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.