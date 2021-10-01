Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The community is invited to the sixth annual Altru Family YMCA Pumpkins for Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday, October 5. The event will feature a giant pumpkin display, a guess the number of pumpkins jar, Al’s Pumpkin Bake-off, and a free pumpkin cupcake with a donation of any amount.

Pumpkins on display: The giant pumpkins will be on display in front of the YMCA between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. Last year’s winner was the largest to date, a 1,600 pound monster grown by Kent Carrier in Walhalla, ND. Another pumpkin donated by Mr. Carrier will be featured in this year’s display along with pumpkins grown by volunteers from across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Al’s Pumpkin Bake-off will feature small samples of pumpkin baked goods made by volunteers. Prizes will be awarded to the bakers for: “Best Tasting” ($50 gift card to “Patch on the Point”), and “Best Presentation” (a signed copy of Molly Yeh’s cookbook: “Molly on the Range”). Samplers can pay $5.00 to taste all desserts and will vote for their favorite in each category. The contest is named for Al Pearson, a long time YMCA Parkinson Wellness supporter. The contest will run between 10:45 and12:15 pm.

Guess the number of pumpkins: a large jar filled with candy pumpkins and candy corn is on display now through the celebration. Members and guests are invited to take a guess at how many pieces of candy are in the jar. The person who guesses the closest number wins the jar and the contents. Guesses are free.

A pumpkin cupcake with any donation: people who donate on Tuesday, October 5 will receive a free pumpkin cupcake.

Proceeds will go toward specialized equipment, transportation assistance, instructor training costs, financial program scholarships, and operating costs for the Parkinson Wellness Recovery and Rock Steady Boxing programs.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made online, by phone, by mail or in person with a Y volunteer or at the YMCA. The Altru Family YMCA is a non-profit 501c3 organization. YMCA programs and services are funded by membership dollars, grants, donations and fund raisers.