Devils Lake blood drive brings in 43 volunteers

Kelly Mead

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 43 Volunteers

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Devils Lake community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on September 7 at Devils Lake Armory which helped collect a total of 47 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 43 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 37 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on September 7. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 10 people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Stacy MacDonald, who coordinated the drive, and Lake Region Corporation which sponsored the blood drive, the City of Devils Lake for providing the location, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Dennis Schall, Katie Loehr, Katherine Sievert, Sandra Johnson, Amanda Sigette, Sandra Johnson, Coral Grewe, and Mary Lou Ehlers.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location will be a two-day drive and is planned to be held on: November 4 and 5.