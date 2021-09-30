Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses now available at Altru

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Grand Forks – Altru is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses at any primary care clinic to those who meet CDC recommendations as noted below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters are now available to anyone who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a minimum of six months ago, and fall into these groups:

• 65+ years

• Long term care residents

• 50-64 years with underlying condition

• 18-49 years with underlying conditions based on their individual benefits with risks

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

“As we see rising cases of COVID-19 in our community, booster doses are available to individuals who are at greatest risk for severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” said Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care Operations at Altru. “Please consider getting vaccinated and a booster dose as a safeguard for your health.”

COVID-19 Booster Doses are available at any primary care clinics, and upon request at upcoming flu shot clinics. Please bring proof of your completed COVID vaccine series to your appointment.

To schedule your COVID-19 booster dose, please call the Nurse Advice Line at 701.780.6358, and select option 1.