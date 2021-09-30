North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees

Devils Lake Daily Journal

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum is proud to announce the 2021 Inductees into the North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is conferred upon outstanding individuals whose contributions to and leadership of the fire service within the State of North Dakota have been a milestone in the development of those services; whose actions have served not just their community, but have contributed significantly to the fire service on a regional, statewide, or national basis; and, whose leadership and accomplishments in these areas are widely recognized and respected in the North Dakota fire service.

The 2021 Inductees into the North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame are:

Bruce Schreiner – Garrison, ND Active Firefighter since 1984 with Garrison Fire Department

Fire Chief, Past President NDFA, Former NDFM Board Member. Norman Kessler – Fessenden, ND Active Firefighter since 1967 (Retired 2020) with Fessenden Fire Department & Protection District Fire Department Secretary, Fire District Board Member, Fire District Secretary Treasurer.

The public is cordially invited to the Hall of Fame Induction and Banquet being held in Garrison, North Dakota. The event will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at the Garrison City Auditorium. The festivities will commence with an Open House at the ND Firefighter’s Museum at 4:30pm, Fallen Firefighter’s Remembrance Ceremony at 5:00pm, followed by a social, and supper to be served at 6:00pm with the banquet and induction ceremony to follow.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 each and Kids 12 & under are $10.00. The banquet meal will include Prime Rib, Baked Potato, Vegetable, and Coleslaw. Reservations and tickets can be obtained by contacting Bree Diffely at 701-463-2345 or by e-mail at ndfm@restel.com. Please come and join with us to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of our Hall of Fame Inductees and honor all firefighters across the state for their contributions, leadership, and accomplishments to the state of North Dakota.