Ramsey County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 49% of people living in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 28, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

North Dakota reported 130,574 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in North Dakota as of Sept. 28 are Nelson County (61%), Sargent County (53%), Cavalier County (52%), Cass County (52%) and Ransom County (51%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Ramsey County as of Sept. 28:

How many people in Ramsey County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

54% of people in Ramsey County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,265 people

49% of people in Ramsey County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,708 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in North Dakota have been vaccinated so far?

51% of people in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 387,082 people

45% of people in North Dakota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 334,704 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.