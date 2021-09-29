Community Shout Out: Rachel Fritz receives Ingstrom Scholarship

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake's Rachel Fritz was recently announced as the recipient of the 2021 Ingstrom Scholarship, obtaining the highest score in the competition.

The scholarship is awarded by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of the Sovereign Grand Lodge in cooperation with Crofton Lodge and Olive Branch Rebekah Lodge, IOOF of Devils Lake.

As a result of Fritz's winning the competition, the IOOF announced she was also the winner of the Flora Sheets award for Academic Excellence.

Fritz is the daughter of Michelle and Roger Fritz of Devils Lake. Fritz is pursuing a degree in business administration at Lake Region State College.