CHI St. Alexius Health receives new digital radiology machine

Melanie Quinton

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The radiology department at CHI St. Alexuis Health Devils Lake recently received an upgrade to their radiology department. In June the new Siemens Multix Fusion Max digital radiology room was installed. The new system is intuitive and produces fast, high quality images with excellent image quality.

The new digital radiology machine is a quicker way for staff in the radiology department to get images, versus having to trade out image receptors for each image. This improves patient satisfaction and wait time in emergencies.

The investment by CommonSpirit totaled around $153,000 for the equipment. Additional costs were incurred for room remodel.

Brenda Kraft, Radiology Supervisor stated “Our community is fortunate to have state of the art equipment in our hospital that provides exceptional imaging for all of our patients."