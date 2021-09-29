Candid Camera: Devils Lake Runners "watch my smoke"

Devils Lake- Devils Lake Cross Country team made an impressive finish again at Saturday's meet with Brady Gross, Kayla Britsch and Hallie Fritel as highlights of the team. Overall Devils Lake finished in 7th place with a score of 264 behind Williston and Century with 45, Bowman County with 131, Legacy with 139, Kindred with 162 and New Town with 239.

Individual Runner Results Boys:

Place Runner Time

5. Brady Goss 16:54 Devils Lake

63 Adam Sobolik 19:10 Devils Lake

83 Ben Larson 19:52 Devils Lake

104 Noah Azure 20:33 Devils Lake

141 Malcom Stubbe 22:00 Devils Lake

155 .Grant Quam 22:50 Devils Lake

Individual Runner Results Girls:

Place Runner Time

43 Kiya McLaurin 21:52 Devils Lake

45 Gabrielle McLaurin 21:53 Devils Lake

62 Kayla Britsch 22:18 Devils Lake

70 Rochelle Jacobson 22:33 Devils Lake

95 Anna Shock 23:21 Devils Lake

136 Isabella Tangedal 25:12 Devils Lake

The cross Country will meet against Grand Forks on October 2, at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks.