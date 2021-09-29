Candid Camera: Devils Lake Runners "watch my smoke"
Devils Lake- Devils Lake Cross Country team made an impressive finish again at Saturday's meet with Brady Gross, Kayla Britsch and Hallie Fritel as highlights of the team. Overall Devils Lake finished in 7th place with a score of 264 behind Williston and Century with 45, Bowman County with 131, Legacy with 139, Kindred with 162 and New Town with 239.
Individual Runner Results Boys:
Place Runner Time
5. Brady Goss 16:54 Devils Lake
63 Adam Sobolik 19:10 Devils Lake
83 Ben Larson 19:52 Devils Lake
104 Noah Azure 20:33 Devils Lake
141 Malcom Stubbe 22:00 Devils Lake
155 .Grant Quam 22:50 Devils Lake
Individual Runner Results Girls:
Place Runner Time
43 Kiya McLaurin 21:52 Devils Lake
45 Gabrielle McLaurin 21:53 Devils Lake
62 Kayla Britsch 22:18 Devils Lake
70 Rochelle Jacobson 22:33 Devils Lake
95 Anna Shock 23:21 Devils Lake
136 Isabella Tangedal 25:12 Devils Lake
The cross Country will meet against Grand Forks on October 2, at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks.