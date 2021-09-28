Guardian flight welcomes new aircraft in Devils Lake

Shelly Schneider

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Guardian Flight, the area’s leading provider of air medical services, recently debuted a new aircraft in its Devils Lake location. Robert Miller, Regional Director for Guardian Flight, said the Bell 407 went into service on Monday, September 27.

“Guardian Flight is in the process of transitioning all of its helicopters in the region to the Air Evac Lifeteam FAA certificate,” Miller said. “Air Evac Lifeteam, a sister company and part of the Global Medical Response family of companies, provides the pilots and the aviation maintenance technicians for these new aircraft. The nurses and paramedics are the same compassionate, excellent clinicians who have provided care at a moment’s notice since 2014.”

Miller said the Bell 407 is a larger aircraft that is faster and can carry a third rider, such as a spouse or parent as conditions allow.

“Living in rural America, our goal is to get our patients to the highest level of care in the safest and fastest way possible,” he added. “The Bell 407 is more comfortable for our employees and patients. The cabin is larger, giving our nurses and paramedics more room to provide the best care for our patients.”

The helicopter is equipped with outstanding safety features, including the GENESYS AEROSYSTEMS HeliSAS/Autopilot and Garmin 500H/GTN 650 glass cockpit with ADS-B compliance and HTAWS (Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System). The autopilot and Stability Augmentation System enhances flight safety by reducing the pilot workload and increasing flight stability. Together with the Garmin GTN 650 and G500H (glass cockpit), the pilot is able to focus on other things outside the aircraft.

“We are excited to bring the new Guardian Flight helicopter to Devils Lake,” Miller said.