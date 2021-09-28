2021 NDHSAA Boys Soccer and Tennis State Tournament

BISMARK - The 2021 North Dakota High School Activities Association Boys Soccer State Tournament will be played October 7-9 at Jamestown High School located at 1509 10th St NE, Jamestown, ND 58401. Jim Roaldson, Athletic Director at Jamestown High School, will serve as tournament manager.

Tournament Information:

· The state tournament is an eight-team single elimination tournament with a consolation round playing to fifth place.

· Ticket prices: Tournament Pass (Adult: $25, Student: $12); Daily Pass (Adult: $10, Student: $5)

2021 NDHSAA Boys Soccer Tournament Webstream Information:

The 2021 NDHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament will be webstreamed on the NFHS Network. Quarterfinals, Semifinals, 5th place match, 3rd place match and championship match will be webstreamed. Details on the NFHS Network Broadcast will be posted on www.ndhsaanow.com

Tournament Schedule:

Thursday Matches

Quarterfinals

Match 1: West Region No. 1 seed vs. East Region No. 4 seed at 12:00 p.m.

Match 2: East Region No. 2 seed vs. West Region No. 3 seed at 2:15 p.m.

Match 3: East Region No. 1 seed vs. West Region No. 4 seed, 4:30 p.m.

Match 4: West Region No. 2 seed vs. East Region No. 3 seed, 6:45 p.m.

Friday Matches

Consolation semifinals

Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 12:00 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday Matches

Fifth-place

Match 9: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 11 a.m.

Third-place

Match 10: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 1:15 p.m.

Championship

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 3:30 p.m.

For more information on the NDHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament, please visit: http://www.ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/soccer-boys

List of past NDHSAA Boys State Soccer Champions: http://www.ndhsaanow.com/champions/soccer-boys

NDHSAA Boys Soccer: http://www.ndhsaa.com/athletics/soccer-boys

Tournament Information:

· Event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7 with the quarterfinals of the state team dual tournament. Entire Team Dual Tournament will be played Thursday.

· Friday, October 8 play resumes at 10 a.m. with individual singles and doubles tournaments.

· Saturday, October 9 consolation, semifinal, and championship play begins at 10 a.m. weather pending.

· The tournament concludes with awards following the end of the final match.

· Ticket prices: Three-Day Pass (Adult: $30, Student: $15); Daily Pass (Adult: $10, Student: $5)

The East and West Region Boys Tennis Tournaments are scheduled for Thursday, September 30-Saturday, October 2. The West Region Tournament will be held in Minot and the East Region Tournament will be held in Fargo.

For more information on the NDHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament, please visit: https://www.ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/tennis-boys

List of past NDHSAA Boys Tennis Team and Individual State Champions: https://www.ndhsaanow.com/champions/tennis-boys

NDHSAA Boys Tennis: https://www.ndhsaa.com/athletics/tennis-boys