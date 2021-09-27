What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be reading Frankenstein written by Mary Shelley. Book discussion will be on October 6 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

Biscuits and Gravy by William W. Johnstone (Adult Fiction). A hot meal, a hard drink, and maybe a friendly hand of poker is all Mac Mackenzie wants when he drifts into the small town of Harcourt City, Montana. When he defends a saloon girl from the unwanted advances of some local toughs, he earns the wrath of the town’s powerful namesake, Oscar Harcourt. Harcourt rules this place with an iron fist, ugly greed, and an even uglier gang of thugs. Now he has his eyes on a ranch belonging to the saloon girl’s brother—a ranch they won’t give up without a fight.

The Wish by Nicholas Sparks. (Adult Fiction). 1996 was the year that changed everything for Maggie Dawes. Sent away at sixteens to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, she could think only of the friends and family she left behind . . . until she met Bryce Trickett, one of the few teenagers on the island. Handsome, genuine, and newly admitted to West Point, Bryce showed her how much there was to love about the wind-swept beach town; and introduced her to photography, a passion that would define the rest of her life. The Christmas Wedding Guest by Susan Mallery (Adult Fiction). The Somerville sisters believe in love, but they’ve lost faith it will happen for them. Reggie hasn’t been home since the end of the world’s shortest engagement. When her parents decide to renew their vows, she buffs up her twinkle to help with the Christmas wedding. Unexpectedly, Toby, her first love, is back too, and the spark between them shines as brightly as ever. In the spirit of the season, will they let go of past hurts and greet the New Year together?

The Unknown by Heather Graham (Adult Fiction). Sienna Murray was only fourteen when she pulled her neighbors out of a raging house fire. A decade later, she still can’t explain what happened that night, how she knew to save them at just the right moment, or why she receives the same mysterious warning when it happens again. New member of the Krewe of Hunters elite paranormal team Detective Ryder Stapleton doesn’t believe in coincidences. So when the suspicious fire he’s called to investigate reveals a cryptic link to Sienna, he can’t help but think the unassuming museum curator has something to hide.

Wonder Women of History by Laurie Halsie Anderson (Teen Non-Fiction). Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. We'll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana's mantle and work in the fields of science, sports, activism, diplomacy, and more!

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for a board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Ignacio Mendez, Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

PreSchool Story Time: Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15