Injury Crash near Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - On Saturday, September 25, a driver of a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Edmore was heading west on US Highway 2. A driver of a Chevrolet C60 farm truck from Devils Lake was driving the farm truck west on US Highway 2 ahead of the Silverado, preparing to turn left onto an intersecting road.

According to a police report, the front of the Silverado struck the rear of the farm truck and caught fire.

The driver of the Silverado was assisted out of the vehicle and was transported by air to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, with serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation.