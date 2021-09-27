Dusterhoft Family Stores Hosts 9th Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser

GRAND FORKS – Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women and 1 in 800 men during their lifetime.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Dusterhoft Family Stores is hosting its 9th annual fundraiser to support patients fighting breast cancer in our community. Starting Friday, Oct. 1, Dusterhoft Family Stores will accept donations at both of its locations to benefit Altru Cancer Center’s Filling the Gap program, which provides financial assistance for transportation, lodging, and nutritional supplements to patients during their cancer treatment.

Since 2012, the company has raised over $10,000 for this important cause. In addition to collecting donations during October, Dusterhoft’s will match $1 for $1 donations for customers checking in to the store on Facebook (one check-in per customer, per day) and will host a full-service ‘We Tend the Pumps, You Tend the Lumps’ event at each of its locations in Grand Forks:

9th Annual We Tend the Pumps, You Tend the Lumps

Friday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 1970 32nd Ave. S.

Friday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 4315 Demers Ave

Details about these events and the monthly fundraiser are available on the Dusterhoft Family Stores Facebook page: www.facebook.com/DusterhoftFamilyStores.