Otto Bremer Trust awards grants to Devils Lake

David Hakensen and K. William Boyer

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $9,451,963 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“The variety of grants awarded reflects the diverse needs of communities across the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “The recipients of these grants are committed to improving individual lives and helping communities move forward in positive and constructive ways.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.

In Devils Lake, two community areas will be receiving grants of over $180,000.

Hope Center, Devils Lake, ND, $43,785. To install a commercial kitchen and update shelter and food pantry facilities.

Lake Region Community College Foundation of Devils Lake, Devils Lake, ND, $141,875. To build career pathways and address workforce shortages through nursing apprenticeships.

Other North Dakota areas receiving grants include:

Children's Museum of Minot, Inc., Minot, ND, $25,000. To provide STEAM education and outreach opportunities for youth in Minot, North Dakota.

Dakota Children's Advocacy Center, Bismarck, ND, $120,000. For general operations to provide investigative and intervention services for children and families experiencing abuse, trauma, or victimization.

Garrison Area Resource Center & Food Pantry, Garrison, ND, $10,000. For general operations to provide meals and necessities for food insecure families in Garrison, North Dakota.

Northern Plains Children's Advocacy Center, Minot, ND, $120,000. For general operations to provide healing services to children who are victims of sexual abuse and other crimes.

USpireND, Richardton, ND, $45,000. For general operations to prevent and address the abuse and neglect of children in North Dakota.