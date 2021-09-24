Farmers Almanac predicts chilly winter in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE – The lake region is in for a cold winter this year according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

This year the almanac is predicting the winter temperatures and precipitation will be above normal, while snowfall will be above normal in the east and below normal in the west. The coldest periods will be in early to mid- and late December, late January, and late February.

According to the almanac, the snowiest periods will be in late December, extending into early and late January 2022, late February 2022, and even early March 2022.

As we get into Spring of next year the months of April and May will be warmer and drier than normal. Summer will have hotter and drier months than normal, with the hottest periods in early June, early July, and mid- and late August. Going into next September and October, the prediction from the almanac is below-normal temperatures and precipitation.

In neighboring parts of North Dakota:

Bismark, Jamestown and Minot are predicted to have a milder than normal winter, with the coldest periods in mid-November, early to mid- and late December, extending through late January and February of 2022.

In Bismark and Jamestown precipitation will be above normal in the north and slightly below normal in the south. Snowfall will be above normal in most places, with the snowiest periods in mid-November, early and late December, extending to mid- and late January, mid- to late February, and early March of 2022.

In Minot Snowfall will be above normal in most places, with the snowiest periods in mid-November, early and late December, mid- and late January, mid- to late February, and early March.

Fargo and Grand Forks, like Devils Lake, are predicting higher than average winter temperatures and precipitation, with snowfall above normal in the east and below normal in the west. The coldest periods will be in early to mid- and late December, late January, and late February. The snowiest periods will be in late December, early and late January, late February, and early March.

