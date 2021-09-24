Dakota College has increased fall enrollment

BOTTINEAU – Dakota College at Bottineau closes the fall 2021 enrollment with a record enrollment. The North Dakota University System calculates official fall enrollment for all 11 colleges and universities on the 20th instructional day of the semester. That day was yesterday, September 20, 2021.

The college’s headcount enrollment was up by 103 students compared to last fall, an increase of 9.7%. Full-time equivalent enrollment (FTE) enrollment increased by 11.2% from 553 last year to 615 this fall. FTE is calculated by taking the total number of credits for which students are registered and dividing by 15 credits, which is the number the North Dakota University System uses for determining a full-time student. Both the headcount and FTE enrollment are the highest in the college’s history.

Generally, the college saw increases in all categories of students, including full-time, part-time, online and dual-credit.