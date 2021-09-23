Tribes, Cities, Colleges in North Dakota receive $1 million in federal funds

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota tribes, cities, and colleges, have received eight grants totaling $1,245,752 according to state officials.

The Department of Commerce’s (DOC) Economic Development Administration awarded the following four grants totaling $451,300:

$153,000 each to: Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe to support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region; Three Affiliated Tribes to support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region; Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region.

$100,000 to University of North Dakota to fund the fourth year of a five-year University Center Economic Development Program at the University for Autonomous Systems Innovation.

Native American Development Center was awarded $30,000 to address community needs for business technical assistance and entrepreneurship support.

AmeriCorps awarded the following two grants totaling $259,875:

$140,000 to Souris Basin Planning Council to expand Souris Basin Community Builder Program’s capacity in rural North Dakota and strengthen communities.

$119,875 to Sitting Bull College for national service resources.

The National Science Foundation awarded $249,962 to North Dakota State University for communication network infrastructure research.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation awarded the following two grants totaling $150,000:

$75,000 each to City of West Fargo for enhancing existing meters to enable integration with the city’s advanced metering infrastructure system and enabling the city to provide customers with real-time water usage data and more accurately bill for water use and Northeast Regional Water District to upgrade the residential and bulk user metering capabilities on the North Valley Water District Branch of the system.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the following two grants totaling$134,615 to Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians: