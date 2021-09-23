NDSU hosting Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics High School Day

Brynn Rawlings

DSU Department of Mathematics is set to host the 24th annual Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics High School Day on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at NDSU’s A. Glenn Hill Center.

The program includes mathematics activities for young women. This year’s event will feature three interactive workshops about math and games, a career panel with professional women, a math competition and prizes.

Julia Walk, assistant professor of mathematics at Concordia College, Moorhead, is scheduled to give a keynote address.

The event is being organized by NDSU faculty members Maria Alfonseca, Artem Novozhilov and Jessica Striker.

“The Sonia Kovalevsky Day is the NDSU mathematics department's yearly outreach activity for high school female students. It provides a unique opportunity to high school girls to find out about the many applications of mathematics to fields such as medicine, finance, aviation, cybersecurity or city planning, and to meet professional women from the F-M area who work in these areas,” Alfonseca said. “This is particularly important for small enrollment high school students, who may not have such female role models in their hometowns.”

She said high school students come from across North Dakota and Minnesota. Depending on the year, the event has attracted 20 to 50 participants.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is now open and available AT https://www.ndsu.edu/math/outreach_events/sonia_kovalevsky_day/. Event registration will close Sept. 22 for local participants.

Sonia Kovalevsky was a Russian mathematician during the late 19th century. The first doctoral degree earned by a woman in mathematics was awarded to her summa cum laude. After several years of trying to receive a position at a university in Europe, she entered her research into an anonymous contest and was the unanimous winner. In 1889, she was appointed full professor of mathematics at Stockholm.

The program is supported by the NDSU Department of Mathematics, NDSU College of Science and Mathematics, Office of the Provost, NDSU Foundation and Sanford Health.