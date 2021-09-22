Ramsey County listed as on of honored 4-H’ers for learning

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Ramsey County's 4-H’ers club was one of many throughout North Dakota that was recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health activities into their club meetings in 2020-21.

The fourth “H” in 4-H stands for “health,” and 28 4-H clubs from 13 counties are making healthful habits part of the culture of their clubs. They were designated as Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs for 2020 to 2021.

The 4-H clubs, with a total of 558 members, earned the special recognition of being “healthy clubs” by meeting the criteria, which could include having healthful snacks, having food demonstrations during meetings and doing community service. Eleven clubs also earned extra recognition for completing the Family Mealtime Challenge.

“Many clubs have continued meeting virtually or found outdoor settings during the pandemic, such as meeting in parks or ice skating rinks. Several set healthy snack policies for their meetings,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, North Dakota State University Extension food and nutrition specialist and Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs program coordinator.

“They learned important life skills from their club members, leaders and parents as part of their regular club meetings. They toured grocery stores and some signed a healthy snack policy. I especially enjoyed seeing the photos they submitted documenting their activities.”

The Burleigh County North Stars provided tips about maintaining family mealtimes in busy times, including having everyone help with making the meals, creating a meal plan and planning slow cooker meals for nights filled with activities.

Two of Ramsey County’s clubs reported on their community service. The Country Kids cleaned ditches and did a food drive, and the 4-Leaf Friends did an Earth Day clean-up at White Horse Hill.

The program also provided leadership opportunities for teenage 4-H’ers. The teens can serve as role models for younger members.

To earn the Healthy North Dakota 4-H Club recognition, clubs are required to incorporate at least one nutrition or fitness activity into a minimum of six regular meetings during the year.

This was the 14th year some clubs were named a Healthy North Dakota 4-H Club. Each club member received a certificate of recognition and a small prize.

The clubs recognized this year are by county, number of members and number of years they have received recognition. Eleven Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs were recognized for completing the month-long Family Mealtime Challenge, and 804 family mealtimes were reported by the participating clubs.

Billings - Badlands Edge, 13 members, two years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Burleigh – Clover Cakes, 8 members, two years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge; North Stars, 10 members, six years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge; Prairie Rose, four members, one year

Cass – Valley Adventures, 15 members, 13 years; Uniters, six members, 13 years; Lucky Clover Buddies, 12 members, three years; Wheatland Pioneers, 29 members, 13 years; Rainbow Kids, 13 members, 10 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Divide – Flickertails, 27 members, 14 years

Grand Forks – Northwood Meadowlarks, 35 members, one year; Eagles, 35 members, one year, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge

LaMoure - LaMoure Clover Leafs, 24 members, eight years; Sow and Sews, 15 members, two years

McHenry - Velva Guys & Gals 4-H Club, 16 members, two years; Balfour Roughriders, 32 members, eight years

Morton - Missouri Valley Bunch, 28 members, 14 years

Ramsey – Country Kids, 15 members, one year; 4-Leaf Friends 4-H Group, 19 members, two years

Ransom – Hill and Valley, 16 members, four years; Aliceton 4-H, 40 members, 10 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge; Heart and Soul, 31 members, five years; Sandy Critters 4-H Club, nine members, two years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge; McLeod Ag, 29 members, one year, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge

Richland - Helping Hands, 11 members, five years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge

Sargent - Busy Bobcats, six members, one year

Stutsman - Prairie Pals, 42 members, two years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge; Country Kids, 18 members, four years, completed the Family Mealtime Challenge