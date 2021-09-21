VCSU selected as top public regional college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report

Tammy Jo Taft

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) today announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report.

The 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week.

“We are so pleased to be nationally recognized for our commitment to quality educational experiences,” VCSU President Alan LaFave said. “VCSU has been listed as one of the top colleges in the Midwest for 24 years running, and we are proud to continue that tradition.”

The report is based on retention, peer reviews, graduate rates, measures of student excellence, alumni giving rates and the educational expenditure per student.

“These rankings speak to the hard work our faculty, staff and students put in every day,” LaFave added. “We know our programs are strong and seeing them recognized nationally affirms that knowledge. This could not happen without the continued support of our wonderful alumni and the Valley City community. Working together to move our campus forward has certainly put our institution at the top of the list for educational options.”

VCSU was ranked No. 2 in the Midwest category of public regional colleges. The Midwest region includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.