State celebrates railway merger

NORTH DAKOTA – Following the announced merger between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern Railway (KCS), Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong were among the members of the state delegation celebration the possibilities for the state.

“This merger will create the first railroad connecting Canada, Mexico, and the United States, opening access to new markets in Mexico for North Dakota producers, while also providing a more direct route to markets in the southern United States," the state delegation said. "This in turn will increase competition and help our agricultural producers continue to provide the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world, while also contributing to our nation’s energy independence.”

Earlier this this year, North Dakota delegation wrote the Surface Transportation Board (STB) in support of the proposed merger between KCS and CP, saying the merger would open new markets for state producers.

The merger agreement now requires final approval from the STB, which is charged with ensuring an efficient, competitive, and economically viable surface transportation network.