Western ND Honor Flight postpones inaugural flight due to COVID

NORTH DAKOTA - Western ND Honor Flight regrettably announced its decision to postpone its 2021 Inaugural Flight until Spring 2022 due to COVID requirements levied by the National Honor Flight Network.

The honor flight said the requirements are in direct conflict with legislation enacted during the 2021 North Dakota Legislative Session concerning requests for proof of vaccination.

"Once COVID requirements are relaxed, we will resume flight operations," the honor flight said. "We are deeply saddened by these delays. Response has been tremendous from scores of deserving veterans, so much so, we are working towards adding a second flight in 2022."

Members of the flight said they thanked the generous sponsors and donors for the gifts already contributed and will continue to raise funds and seek sponsorships for future flights.