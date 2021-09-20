Blue Sky Real Estate purchased by Hometown Entrepreneur Jeff Shipley

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE — Jeff Shipley of Christine, ND has purchased Blue Sky Real Estate (BSRE) in Devils Lake.

Jan Visby, founder and Broker of Blue Sky Real Estate says that it was a great opportunity at the right time. Jan and her husband Steve plan to relocate to Fargo to be closer to family and she felt that Jeff’s hometown connection and character would be a great fit to continue building BSRE in our community.

“I’ve had great experiences with other entities in Jeff’s family of companies, he is a man of integrity, from a wonderful family, and I know Jeff and his talented team will take great care of our agents while they continue serving their clients with the same excellent service our community has come to expect from the Blue Sky team,” says Visby.

Shipley adds, “ It was truly a Win-Win… perfect timing for the Visby family and an opportunity for our family of companies to grow within my hometown community. I am very excited to partner with a group of knowledgeable and caring agents and serve the community that my family grew up and continue to live in.”

Blue Sky Real Estate has been serving the Devils Lake region since 2014 and has been the Devils Lake Journal’s Community Choice award winner for “Best Real Estate Company” for 4 years straight.

“Our agents are great agents, work beautifully as a team and are looking forward to continuing to exceed your expectations in Real Estate,” Says Visby.