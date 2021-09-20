Altru partners with Devils Lake Public Schools to provide medical services

DEVILS LAKE – Beginning this month, Altru Health System has entered into a partner ship with with Devils Lake Public Schools to provide medical services including a full-time nurse and on-site licensed sports medicine for student athletes at school sports events.

Amber Stokke, Altru's regional clinic manager, said the organization was excited to be able to partner with the school system and provide medical services to students.

“Having the opportunity to serve student in the schools will assist in the reduction of absenteeism, offer world class care in person and support our community,” Stokke said. “Altru is committed to supporting Devils Lakes athletic program and keeping students safe,”

Stokke said a registered nurse will provide medical service needs, including diabetes care, medication administration, lice checks, on a fulltime weekly basis between all the schools in the district. In addition, the nurse will work closely with school administrative staff, guidance counselors and social workers, communicating needs and concerns. Altru also said they will provide on-site licensed sports medicine services for student athletes at all sports events.