FARRMS offers technical assistance for new USDA Pandemic Response Grant

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Grant funds available for small farm and food businesses to implement COVID-19 safety adaptations

TUTTLE – The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Recourses Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) will assist small farm and food businesses in applying for the USDA’s new Pandemic Response and Safety Grants. FARRMS will hold online support sessions on Thursday September 16, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CDT and Thursday September 30, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CDT. Those interested can find more information on the Facebook event for these sessions at https://bit.ly/farrms_PRSgrant or join the sessions directly at https://bit.ly/PRS_Grant.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant Program provides grants to food processors, distributors, farmers markets, and producers to respond to coronavirus, including for measures to protect workers against novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The application period is from September 23, 2021 – November 8, 2021. Grant funds are eligible to small farms, farmers markets, food processors, manufactures, and distributers that meet qualifications of a small business or nonprofit with 501c3 status. Applicants may request from $1,500 to $20,000 to cover expenses associated with COVID-19

adaptations such as workplace safety, setting up online sales platforms, transportation for new delivery routes, or adaptations to protect workers. Those interested in applying should visit https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda and check their eligibility status. Applicants must have a DUNS number, which is necessary to receive federal funds. A simplified DUNS application for this program is at https://dnb.com/pandemicresponse.

FARRMS Executive Director Stephanie Blumhagen said, “FARRMS is here to support small-scale farmers any way we can. In these support sessions we will help farmers and farmers markets determine if they are eligible and help them complete the DUNS number application. In the second session we will review the application form together and offer support for those interested in applying.”

FARRMS provides educational programs and support to grow sustainable agriculture and local food systems in North Dakota. We work to enhance the sustainability of farms and ranches and build thriving agricultural communities. FARRMS is a 501c3 nonprofit and has served sustainable farmers and ranchers since 2000. Learn more about FARRMS’ programs at www.farrms.org.