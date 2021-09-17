NDSU Agricultural Affairs seeks strategic input

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Agricultural Affairs is seeking the public’s input on a new strategic plan.

The plan will provide vision and direction for the NDSU College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and NDSU Extension for the next five years.

“We value the needs and priorities of our stakeholders,” says Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for agricultural affairs. “Their input will help us to create the strategies and tangible roadmap that will move NDSU’s land-grant mission forward. We encourage all interested people to take part in this survey which will help shape our strategic plan.”

Co-chaired by Sam Markell, NDSU Department of Plant Pathology professor and Extension plant pathologist, and Christina Hargiss, NDSU School of Natural Resource Sciences associate professor, a 16-member committee has been created to develop the plan.

The committee is made up of faculty, students and staff located on NDSU’s main campus, at Research Extension Centers and county NDSU Extension offices, and includes representation from the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education.

“The influence of this strategic plan will be far-reaching,” says Hargiss. “It will direct the future of classroom teaching, research objectives and Extension education.”

“We believe it is incredibly important to understand and address the needs of all North Dakotans as we work to create this new vision for NDSU Agricultural Affairs,” says Markell. “To help us chart the course, the committee has developed a short online survey, and we encourage all NDSU agriculture stakeholders and industry partners to submit feedback.”

All input is requested by Sept. 24.