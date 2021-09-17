Devils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota College to Host Horticulture Field Day

Bottineau, ND, September 17, 2021 – The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture (ECH) at Dakota College at Bottineau is hosting a Horticulture Field Day on September 24, 2021 in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The ECH is an umbrella for the horticulture program at Dakota College providing programs in Agriculture management and Technology, Industrial Hemp Production, and Horticulture.

The Horticulture Field Day at Bottineau will provide tours to see the ECH farms located on the Bottineau Campus. This is a busy time of year for ECH with vegetable harvest production and clean-up for fall. There are Hemp research trial fields located on campus with fourteen different cultivars of hemp. The research being conducted will assist in identifying the best varieties to be grown in our midwestern area zones two and three.

The afternoon will provide educational sessions with experts in the fields of Hemp and CBD processing. Dakota College will showcase the material reduction process with extraction equipment. The ND Department of Agriculture will provide Hemp updates happening throughout the state. Other topics include integrated pest management, local food systems and composting. Dakota College works with the NRCS district throughout the state of ND on practices mainly with small farmers and specialty crop producers.

Anyone interested in registering for the field day may visit www.dakotacollege.edu/2021ECHFieldDay or contact the office at 228-5498.