State seed department offering educational opportunities at Big Iron

Jason Goltz

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota State Seed Department is offering an opportunity to learn more about seed certification during the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo on Sept. 15.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in building L on the fairgrounds and is open to anyone interested in becoming a certified seed producer and current seed producers who want to improve their knowledge about the certification process.

Field Seed Program Manager, Jason Goltz, will present information on the procedures for producing certified seed including intellectual property rights, such as Plant Variety Protection.

There will be time at the end of the presentation for questions.

“North Dakota consistently leads the nation in the number of acres in certified seed production,” Goltz says. “This will be great opportunity for producers to take in the farm show, while also learning more about certified seed.”