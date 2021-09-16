Red Trail Energy receives $25 Million for carbon capture efforts

USDA Awards Funds for Energy Infrastructure, Nutrition Assistance

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee member, announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development (RD) awarded a $25,000,000 loan to Red Trail Energy LLC. The funds will be used to help construct a carbon capture processing and storage facility onto an existing ethanol manufacturing facility.

USDA RD also awarded the following five grants totaling $81,711 for energy infrastructure efforts:

$20,000 to James Diepolder to help install a more energy efficient grain drying system.

$20,000 to Krause Incorporated to install more energy efficient refrigeration and HVAC systems.

$19,703 to Brian Dale Haugen to install a more energy efficient grain drying system.

$12,568 to Albert Grohs to help install a geothermal heating and cooling system.

$9,440 to Corey Hovelson to help install a more energy efficient grain drying system.

Additionally, USDA recently awarded the following two grants totaling $363,660 in North Dakota: