NDSU Health Professions students awarded more than $455,000 in scholarships

Brynn Rawlings

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – Generous donors have contributed $455,340 to fund scholarships for students in the NDSU College of Health Professions for 2021-22.

Students in pharmacy, nursing, allied sciences, health services, and public health celebrated scholarship awards through an in-person and virtual event on September 9, 2021, at the Fargodome.

Students in Health Professions acknowledge the valuable support received from scholarship donors.

“It motivates us to work harder and return that good you’ve shown to pay it forward,” said Allison Bushaw, pharmacy class of 2024.

“Establishing a scholarship for North Dakota pharmacy students is our way of giving back to the college and profession that has given us so much,” according to alumni Gayle (1984) and Dale (1983) Ziegler. “We hope that our scholarship will allow future students to be able to commit to the profession and encourage active involvement to stay ahead of the ever-changing world of pharmacy.”

Jim and Sharon Puppe established a nursing scholarship from proceeds of Jim's book, Dakota Attitude. “We hope that they’re able to complete their education with less worry about financial concerns and that they would be encouraged and motivated if they receive a scholarship to keep at it and do a good job.”

“We extend sincere appreciation to generous donors who make the scholarship program possible,” said Charles D. Peterson, dean of the College of Health Professions. “Scholarships help provide our students support to pursue their education in health professions.”