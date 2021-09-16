Happy Hooligans support Operation Allies Refuge

William "Pro" Prokopyk

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Fargo, N.D. — On August 26, 2021, 14 members of the North Dakota Air National Guard were mobilized in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

Operation Allies Refuge is the initiative to support the relocations of Afghan nationals and their immediate families. The North Dakota Airmen, nicknamed the Happy Hooligans, are serving at Volk Field, Wisconsin and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakhurst, New Jersey.

The Hooligans are providing base operational and other supplementary services in support of this initiative. Their mobilization is expected to end September 30, 2021.