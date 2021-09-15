Over 3,000 citations issued during Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign

Devils Lake Daily Journal

North Dakota – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 19 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 3,283 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 1,241 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 34 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 1,325. The traffic stops also resulted in 289 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 94 uninsured motorists, 117 suspended/revoked license violations, 21 drug arrests, 22 citations for distracted driving, 18 warrants served, and seven driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

In 2020, an unbelted vehicle occupant died every nine days in North Dakota. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.