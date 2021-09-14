North Dakota rural health clinic network launches statewide

Jena Pierce

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – A new network for certified Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) throughout the state of North Dakota has been developed through the Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences. The North Dakota Rural Health Clinic Network will make a difference for healthcare in the state by bridging knowledge and expertise across health systems.

“The Rural Health Clinic Network will be an opportunity for RHCs to share information about best practices, Conditions for Certification, and any other common themes among ND RHCs,” said Anna Walter, project coordinator for the Network.

The Rural Health Clinic Network was created this summer to provide a platform for North Dakota RHCs. Participants will receive support for Conditions for Certification, quality and performance improvement, and to improve communication and collaboration among healthcare providers to best serve the rural health organizations and their communities.

There are 54 RHCs in North Dakota. The model for the Network is based off of the Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Quality Network that has been in existence at the Center for Rural Health since 2007. The CAH Quality Network has been wildly successful and has all 36 CAHs in the state as members.

Goals

Assist RHCs to meet Conditions for Certification for compliance

Allow access to an online virtual library of resources and network webpage

Provide RHC-focused educational opportunities

Offer a platform for shared learning across North Dakota RHCs

Benefits

Central coordination/liaison working on behalf of RHCs with stakeholders

Direct technical assistance for RHCs to improve healthcare

Assistance for RHCs with identification of top statewide needs

Access to timely information that is applicable to RHCs

RHC-focused educational opportunities