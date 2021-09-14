Devils Lake gets affordable, accessible Midco gig

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE- Homes and businesses in six North Dakota communities, including Devils Lake, will now have access to Midco Gig. Midco Gig is 35 times faster than the average high-speed internet and available at an affordable price.

“The current environment has made high-speed internet more important than ever before,” said Midco President & CEO Pat McAdaragh. “From online learning to telemedicine, Midco Gig Internet uses our state-of-the-art network to provide super-fast, reliable speeds through a modem.”

For residential customers, Midco Gig Internet provides a large amount of bandwidth to a home network - allowing multiple users to surf, stream, download and game at the same time. For business customers, Midco Business Gig Internet delivers the internet capacity needed to support employee productivity and serve customers.

The six North Dakota communities include: Bisbee, Cando, Devils Lake, Langdon, Starkweather and Walhalla. Midco Gig Internet is now available in 95% of the communities Midco serves. It’s part of Midco’s ongoing promise to deliver services that enhance people’s lives wherever they live and work.