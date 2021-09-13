What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be reading Frankenstein written by Mary Shelley. Book discussion will be on October 6 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

Enemy at the Gates by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills (Adult Fiction). Mitch Rapp has worked for a number of presidents over his career, but Anthony Cook is unlike any he’s encountered before. Cunning and autocratic, he feels no loyalty to America’s institutions and is distrustful of the influence Rapp and CIA director Irene Kennedy have in Washington. Meanwhile, when Kennedy discovers evidence of a mole scouring the Agency’s database for sensitive information on Nicholas Ward, the world’s first trillionaire, she convinces Rapp to take a job protecting him.

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead. (Adult Fiction). Ray Carney was only slightly bent when it came to being crooked. To his customers and neighbors on 125th street, Carney is an upstanding salesman of reasonably priced furniture. He and his wife Elizabeth are expecting their second child, and if her parents don't approve of him or their cramped apartment across from the subway tracks, it's still home. Few people know he descends from a line of uptown hoods and crooks, and that his façade of normalcy has more than a few cracks in it.

Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race by Max Brallier (Juvenile Fiction). With his zombie-controlling powers growing stronger, Jack Sullivan and his buddies are road-tripping toward the mysterious Tower, where they must once and for all stop Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds, from descending upon our dimension. But their journey is sidetracked when they are swept up by the Mallusk, an enormous centipede monster carrying the world's largest shopping mall on its back.

Final Season by Tim Green (Juvenile Fiction). With two all-star college football players for brothers and a former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman for a father, it is only natural for sixth-grade quarterback Benjamin Redd to follow in their footsteps. However, after his dad receives a heartbreaking ALS diagnosis connected to all those hard hits and tackles he took on the field, Ben’s mom becomes more determined than ever to get Ben to quit football. Ben isn’t playing just for himself though. This might be his dad’s last chance to coach. And his teammates need a quarterback that can lead them to the championships. But as Ben watches the heavy toll ALS takes on his dad’s body, he begins to question if this should be his final season after all.

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Sept 14/15 Friends and Families

Sept 21/22 Fall Fun

Sept 28/29 Forest Friends