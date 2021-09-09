State gas prices continue to fall

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 493 stations in North Dakota. Gas prices in North Dakota are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota is priced at $2.89/g today while the most expensive is $3.44/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. In Devils Lake, prices were at $3.05/g at most gas pumps, averaging once cent above the average.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Sioux Falls- $2.97/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Fargo- $2.96/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

South Dakota- $3.19/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.

"As expected, Hurricane Ida's disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn't very significant," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon."