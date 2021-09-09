Renae Moch named Woman of the Year by North Dakota Women’s Network

Kristie Wolff

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - Renae Moch of Bismarck has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Women’s Network (NDWN). A virtual celebration will be held on Friday, October 29, to celebrate her lifetime dedication to public and community health.

Renae Moch, MBA, FACMPE, has worked in healthcare administration for both the public and private sector for nearly 20 years and currently serves as the Public Health Director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. In this role, Renae has taken on leadership roles to address community health issues such as opioid and substance abuse, behavioral health and homelessness, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning in 2017, Renae led a collaborative community effort between the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln, and the counties of Burleigh and Morton to address behavioral health and substance abuse issues through the work of the Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition. Through the efforts of this coalition, all first responders in the Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln-Burleigh-Morton area now carry Naloxone, which is administered to revive those experiencing an opioid overdose.

In 2019, Renae led a steering committee and completed a Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness for the Bismarck-Mandan area. This plan identified gaps in the community for underserved populations. Community collaborative efforts continue to address the needs identified in this plan.

Most recently, Renae led public health response efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic in Bismarck and Burleigh County. She coordinated the work of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, which was announced by Governor Burgum to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases sharply increased in the fall of 2020. Renae’s efforts included public education and advocacy as a public health official representing Bismarck, Burleigh County and the state of North Dakota on local and national media channels. She continues to advocate for the health and safety of the community she serves.

She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association of City and County Health Officials. In addition, she has served as president for the North Dakota Public Health Association and North Dakota Medical Group Management Association, and as a board member for Bridging the Dental Gap, a dental clinic for uninsured, underinsured or low-income members of the community.

Renae is board certified in medical practice management (CMPE) and a Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (FACMPE), which is the highest level of distinction in the medical practice management profession. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a minor in Business Communications and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND.

Previous NDWN Woman of the Year recipients include Dina Butcher, Connie Hildebrand, Bonnie Palecek, Judy DeMers, Kylie Oversen, Karla Rose Hanson, Cheryl Bergian, Nancy Johnson, Ellen Chaffee, Kathy Fick, Kathy Hogan, Karen Ehrens, Ruth Buffalo and Susan Wefald.