International Peace Garden to hold 9/11 memorial event

Tim Chapman, Joe Heller and K. William Boyer

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DUNSEITH, N.D. -- The International Peace Garden will hold a 9/11 Memorial Event on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. and take seats by 10:45 a.m. for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

The event will be held at the 9/11 Memorial Site which was established in 2010, through the work of the IPG board, the North Dakota and Manitoba governments and Rotary clubs in both countries.

“This will always be a solemn anniversary, yet it is important we continue to reflect on how the tragedy changed the world,” says Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden. “9/11 is a constant reminder of the need for peace and cooperation.”

Speakers honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 include Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen; Carl Pilon, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian Consulate General in Minneapolis; Representatives from North Dakota’s Congressional Delegation and State Legislature; and Dwight MacAulay, former Manitoba Chief of Protocol. MacAulay was assisted former Premier Gary Doer and former Governor John Hoeven in obtaining the beams from the Twin Towers for the memorial site.

Rachael Buss also will speak. Buss is the Program Director for Annie’s House. Annie’s House was built in honor of Ann Nicole Nelson, a Stanley, N.D., native, who died in the Twin Towers at age 30 to honor her spirit of service by creating opportunities for those with disabilities.

Students from the Bottineau School Choir will sing the national anthems.