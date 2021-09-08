Community Shout out: American Legion Post 24 continues to give

DEVILS LAKE - American Legion Tim Running Post 24 Commander, Jack Volk presented a check in the amount of $3000.00 to Elonda Nord for a Nursing Scholarship under American Legion Tim Running Post 24. Post 24 and VFW Post 756 also refurbished bikes to be given to kids who are need of bikes.

"It is such an honor for us to be able to help out any kid that is in need of a bike," Post 24 Commander Jack Volk said. "The smile on the faces and joy makes it worth our time."

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal and the Devils Lake community in giving these community minded individuals a shout out for their efforts.