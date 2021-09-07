Major disaster assistance approval declared for North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding from June 7-11, 2021.

According to FEMA, federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, straight-line winds and flooding in Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams counties. Funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, the organization has said.

Lance Davis has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas and has said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong wrote to the president last month, urging him to approve the state’s request for a disaster declaration.

“Even while North Dakota faces historic drought conditions, the June storms caused severe damage due to overland flooding, tornados, hail and winds exceeding 90 miles per hour,” said the delegation. “We appreciate the president for approving this disaster declaration request, as it will unlock funding to aid in the state’s recovery, as well as funds to mitigate future disasters.”