Devils Lake Speedway's Labor Day Bash

DEVILS LAKE - Saturday Night kicked off the beginning of the 2 day weekend special at the Devils Playground. With the Track Championship Night and Hall of Fame Night. The Devils Lake Speedway inducted the late Cliff "wildman" Reeves into the Hall of Fame at intermission. Cliff was a long time racers at the Devils Lake Speedway. He helped many drivers get their start in the sport over the years. Cliff tragically passed fall of 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accidents. Sister Wanda Reeves accepted the Hall of Fame Award.

The Devils Lake Speedway had unfinished business to tend to with the makeup Wissota Midwest Mod feature from the weekend before. Jason Halvorsen of Devils Lake came out victorious moving up 3 positions to take the checkered. Followed by Nate Reynolds of Hoople finished 2nd moving up 7 positions and Jory Berg of Grand Forks rounding out the top 3 moving up 9 positions.

In the Purestocks Steven Richards of Finley ND drew pole position for the feature and held onto the pole position for the entire race to win the Track Championship for 2021. Carter Tuenge of Rugby moved up 4 positions to take the 2nd place trophy and Dylan Sandberg of Bismarck rounded out the Top 3.

The Trophy Class winner was Jesse Worrall of Rolette ND driving brother Josh Worrall Wissota Street Stock.

The Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints had 17 cars on hand. Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks ND came out on top with Ken Hron of Grand Rapids MN coming in 2nd. With Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake ND rounding out the Top 3. Rookie Driver Parker Vilandre of Devils Lake ND was the Hard Charger moving up 7 positions.

The Wissota Street Stocks had lots of entertainment value Saturday night. Jonny Carter of Lisbon ND moved up 3 positions to win the Track Championship. Dustin Ebensteiner of Devils Lake ND was the bridesmaid 2 years in a row coming in Second after moving up 5 positions. Kyle Anderson of Jamestown ND moved up 8 positions to round out the Top 3.

The Wissota Midwest Mods brought another driver into Victory Lane. Darren Pfau of West Fargo ND was able to take the Checkered Flag and Lucas Rodin of Marion ND made a power move against Reise Stenberg of Argusville ND coming out of corner 4 for the checkered flag to finish 2nd. Stenberg would finish 3rd to round out the Top 3.

Sunday was the last night of points racing at the Devils Lake Speedway for the 2021 Season.

Steven Richards of Finley ND swept the weekend in the Hometrack Rules Purestocks with another trip to Victory Lane Sunday Night. Richard moved up 7 positions in the feature race. Joe Armstrong of Crary ND finished 2nd moving up 5 positions. Hudson Hooker of Rugby ND finished 3rd. Joe Armstrong clinched yet again another Points Championship with Carter Tuenge coming in 2nd and Mikara Johanson finishing 3rd in Points.

MacKenzie Koenig was the Trophy Class winner Sunday Night.

The Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints had another exciting feature. Myles Tomlinson took the checkered flag coming up 7 positions and was also awarded the Hard Charger of the night. Dusty Lawson of Minot ND finished 2nd and Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks ND came in 3rd.

The Wissota Street Stocks was the talk of the night. Trey Hess of Grand Forks ND had a 2 point lead over Ryne Uhrich of Langdon ND coming into the final points race of the season. Jonny Carter of Lisbon ND moved up 6 positions to take the checkered flag to sweep the weekend. Kyle Anderson of Jamestown ND moved up 4 positions to finish 2nd. Ryne Uhrich claimed the 3rd place position moving up the field 7 positions. Ryne Uhrich ended the season as the Points Champion by 5 points over Trey Hess. Trey Hess finished 2nd in points and Greg Jose of Grand Forks finished 3rd in Points.

The Wissota Midwest Mod feature was a barn burner. The race presented 3 wide and 4 wide action the entire feature. Lucas Rodin of Marion ND took the checkered flag after moving up the field 6 positions with Eric Haugland of Lawton ND finishing 2nd and Reise Stenberg of Argusville ND finishing 3rd. Honorable mention goes to Matt Schow who moved up 10 positions in the feature. Jory Berg of Grand Forks would finish the 2021 season as the Points Champion by 18 points over 2nd place finisher Nate Reynolds of Hoople ND. Logan Salazar of Neche ND would finish the season 3rd in Points.

The points season may be over but the Devils Lake Speedway will host one more event this season. The Purestock Nationals will be held September 18th. The Trophy Class, Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints and the Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints will be in attendance. Gates will open at 4pm. Races will start at 7pm.

Editor's note: to view all race winner photos from the weekend, visit us online at devilslakejournal.com