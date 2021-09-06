What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The Community Room is now available for public use.

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be reading Frankenstein written by Mary Shelley. Book discussion will be on October 6 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell (Adult Fiction). On a beautiful summer night in a charming English suburb, a young woman and her boyfriend disappear after partying at the massive country estate of a new college friend. One year later, a writer moves into a cottage on the edge of the woods that border the same estate. Known locally as the Dark Place, the dense forest is the writer’s favorite area for long walks and it’s on one such walk that she stumbles upon a mysterious note that simply reads, DIG HERE.

High Stakes by iris Johansen. (Adult Fiction). Logan Tanner lives the exhilarating life of a professional gambler, taking risks with nerves of steel. From casinos in Macau to Monte Carlo to Milan, he’s racked up a fortune and become a living legend. But all the glitz and glamor hide a dark and violent past as an extractor; a world that comes rushing back to him when the beautiful and innocent Lara Balkon enters his life. Soon Logan is drawn into the conflict between two Russian mafia bosses over Lara, whose life now hangs in the balance.

The Beginning by Beverly Lewis (Adult Fiction). Susie Mast's Old Order life in Lancaster County's Hickory Hollow has been shaped by events beyond her control, with the tragic deaths of her Dat and close-in-age brother casting a particularly long shadow. Now twenty-two, Susie remains unmarried despite her longtime affection for friend Obie Yoder. Believing Obie might never show romantic interest in her, Susie accepts Del Petersheim's invitations--it is only after Obie leaves to take an apprenticeship that Susie realizes her mistake. Will family secrets and missed opportunities dim Susie's hopes for the future? Or is what seems like the end only the beginning?

Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw by Mike Lupica (Adult Fiction). The town of Paradise receives a tragic shock when the acting mayor is discovered dead. It's ostensibly suicide, but Jesse's not so sure. And when the town becomes embroiled in a controversial and dodgy land deal, all signs suggest that the victim may have gotten in the way of some bad and powerful people.

The New Kingdom by Wibur Smith (Adult Fiction). In the city of Lahun, Hui lives an enchanted life. The favored son of a doting father, and ruler-in-waiting of the great city, his fate is set. But behind the beautiful façades a sinister evil is plotting. Craving power and embittered by jealousy, Hui's stepmother, the great sorceress Ipsetnofret, and Hui's own brother Qen, orchestrate the downfall of Hui's father, condemning Hui and seizing power in the city. Cast out and alone, Hui finds himself a captive of a skilled and powerful army of outlaws.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for a board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Ignacio Mendez, Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

PreSchool Story Time: Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Sept 7/8 Let’s Go Fishing

Sept 14/15 Friends and Families

Sept 21/22 Fall Fun

Sept 28/29 Forest Friends

Library Board meeting September 14 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room. Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220