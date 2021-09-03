State Shout Out: North Dakota receives state financial reporting award

Jen Raab

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2020 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR).

“I am proud to work with a team so dedicated to excellence, that their work continues to be recognized on a national level. We are grateful for their commitment to producing a quality report,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette said. “This is North Dakota’s 29th straight year receiving this award.”

Morrissette added that compiling the ACFR takes a considerable amount of preparation from a small team at OMB, along with the assistance of fiscal professionals from across state government.

“The state remains focused on providing financial transparency to the citizens of North Dakota,” Morrissette said. “The ACFR, along with the state’s real-time financial dashboards, provides timely, meaningful and reliable information about the state’s financial situation.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.