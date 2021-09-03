Devils Lake Speedway beats the rain

Devils Lake Speedway

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Despite the Rain the Devils Lake Speedway was able to get most of the show in August 28th. The Hometrack Rules Purestocks crowned a brand New Feature Winner Saturday night. The young Hudson Hooker of Rugby North Dakota won his 1st Feature Win ever in Purestocks. Hooker was able to beat Veteran Joe Armstrong by .001 Seconds in a close battle to the finish line. Top 5 finishes 1.) Hudson Hooker of Rugby 2.) Joe Armstrong of Crary 3.) Carter Tuenge of Rugby 4.) Tony Bundy of Balta 5.) Joe Jacobson of Jamestown.

The Trophy Class brought out yet again another new set of drivers young and old alike. Mark Tuenge of Minnewaukan jumped in his Brother Carter Tuenge car for old times sake. Avery Swenson of Devils Lake drove her Dad Shane Swenson car for the 1st time and turned some laps to get a feel for racing. Veteran Driver Jeremy Lizakowski tried out a new class and drove his Nephew Doug McCambridges non-wing sprint car a try. Lizakowski drove the Non-wing Sprint car to victory lane after many impressive laps with consideration he had never driven a Non-wing Sprint car.

The Wissota Street Stocks had a caution plagued Feature Race. Cody Armstrong spun out and collected much of the field causing 2019 National Champion Jonny Carter of Lisbon to retire and Trey Hess of Grand Forks to roll bringing out the red flag. Hess was able to walk away from the wreck. Joe Potter of Euclid MN would come out victorious just as the rain started to fall. Ending the night. Top 5 finish is as follows. 1.) Joe Potter of Euclid 2.) Dustin Ebensteiner of Devils Lake 3.) Ryne Uhrich of Langdon 4.) Aaron Blacklance of Thief River Falls MN 5.) Andy Rossow of Florence SD.

The Wissota Midwest Mod feature will be made up right away Saturday Sept 4th during Brekke Aviation Track Championship and Hall of Fame Night, Devils Lake Speedway will host a 2 day show this Labor Day weekend. Saturday being Track Championship Night and Sunday being Points Championship Night. Sunday will also host the Powder Puff Races and Mechanics Races. Races on Saturday will Start at 7pm. Races on Sunday will start at 6pm. Gates will open at 4pm both nights.