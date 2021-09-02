DCB Announces Campus Read 2021-22

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau announces its annual Campus Read. This year the title chosen is written by James Barilla, My Backyard Jungle - The adventures of an Urban Wildlife Lover Who Turned His Yard into Habitat and Learned to live with it. As has been the practice with previous book reads, students enrolled in first-year composition courses discuss the book and work writing assignments linked to the reading assignments.

In addition to classroom discussion of My Backyard Jungle, DCB offers six presentations, open to the public, linked to topics in the book: three presentations in the fall semester and three during the spring semester. The first fall presentation is September 15. Come explore the five unique habitats of North Dakota. Learn what makes them special and the wildlife species you will find in each habitat. My Backyard Jungle provides a background for exploring North Dakota wildlife species and the challenges we face when we come in contact with certain species.

September’s presenter, Sherry Niesar teaches online and coordinates the Recreation Management Program at Dakota College in addition to her work with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDG&F). Niesar has been with the NDG&F for more than 25 years working in conservation education, including Habitats of North Dakota, Project WILD, National Archery in the Schools Program, Hunter Education and school classroom visits. Integrating life science into existing curriculums, Niesar conducts workshops for professional educators. She holds an M. S. in Wildlife Science from South Dakota State University. Sherry lives in Bismarck with her husband, Pete. She is an avid outdoors person and participates in camping, hiking, fishing and hunting and enjoys sharing her adventures with others.

The presentations during the fall semester will introduce the book giving readers an opportunity to participate in discussions September 15 – Sherry Niesar, October 20 – speaker to be determined, November 17th – Dr. Shubham Datta. The presentations in the spring semester are scheduled for February 16 – Dr. Linda Burbidge, March 9 – presenter to be determined and April 20th – meet the author in person, James Barilla. These presentations are offered once a month at noon and 7:00 pm, often on a Wednesday. The schedule with all the specifics can be found on the DCB website’s calendar of events.

DCB also hosts a monthly Book Read group that meets the second Tuesday of every month except December. Faculty, staff, and members of the community meet to discuss books that explore perspectives on DCB’s campus focus: nature, technology, and beyond. Everyone is invited to come and discuss the title of the month.

The schedule with all the specifics about Book Read or Campus Read gatherings can be found on the DCB website’s calendar of events www.dakoatcollege.edu.