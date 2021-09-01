Cramer to hold Mobile office hours in Devils Lake

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) has announced members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Devils Lake on Tuesday, September 14.

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them,” said Senator Cramer. “Having members of my staff in Devils Lake will give North Dakotans more chances to explore solutions to the problems they face with people who are in a position to help.”

Individuals from the Devils Lake areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.

Mobile Office Hours – Tuesday, September 14

Devils Lake City Hall

1:30 – 2:30 pm

423 6th St. NE

Devils Lake

Constituents should contact Senator Cramer’s Constituent Services Representative, Reid Kemp, at Reid_Kemp@cramer.senate.gov, for more information. For press inquiries, please contact Jake Wilkins at Jake_Wilkins@cramer.senate.gov.