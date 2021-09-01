Michelle Mielke

Devils Lake Daily Journal

$4.9 million awarded in bioscience innovation grants

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that nine grants have been awarded totaling $4.9 million to foster the growth of the bioscience industry in North Dakota.

“Advances in bioscience have already transformed many sectors including agriculture and medicine,” Goehring said. “These grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.”

Organizations receiving grants are:

Genovac Antibody Discovery, LLC – $1.45 million to support the commercial development and production of multiple therapeutic, diagnostic and research antibody products. Contact Bree Vculek at 701-551-2771.

SafetySpect Inc. - $1 million for several hardware and software improvements to the CSI-D platform to enable it to be used commercially. Contact Kenneth Barton at 310-864-2130.

Agathos Biologics - $900,000 to create new materials and methods for research and biomanufacturing and use them for drug development to address unmet medical needs and increase the availability of genetic medicines to more patients. Contact James Brown at 701-415-3395.

Lincoln Therapeutics, LLC - $712,000 to develop intranasal ketamine as a safer, fast acting, non-addicting analgesic to improve battlefield pain management. Contact Ben Boedeker at 307-421-1499.

Checkable Medical - $300,000 to run a clinical study to support the first over-the-counter test for Strep A. Contact Patty Post at 952-242-4654.

Krampade - $200,000 to manufacture a high protein, high potassium powdered drink mix; a high protein, high fiber powdered drink mix and a high potassium bar. Contact Eric J. Murphy at 701-772-3430.

National Agriculture Genotyping Center - $125,000 to upgrade the current biotechnology used for variety identification and certification of spring wheat and barley. Contact Zachary Bateson at 701-239-1451.

CorVent Medical, Inc. - $113,000 to enhance an existing ventilator product, demonstrate feasibility and building prototypes for testing and validation. Contact Travis Murphy at 833-770-8368.

WoundExam Corp - $100,000 to develop WoundAssure, a multi-mode imaging technology that will monitor changes in wounds in patients at high risk of complications from diabetic ulcers. Contact Kouhyar Tavakolian at 701-335-9680.

Grant applications were reviewed and scored by a committee made up of Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.