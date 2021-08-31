U Drive. U Text. U Pay. begins September 1

DEVILS LAKE - Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement period during the month of September.

186 citations were issued for distracted driving during April’s enforcement period. Distracted driving takes on many forms; however, texting is one of the most common across the nation and is illegal in North Dakota.

“Even though texting and driving is one of the most common forms of distraction, it’s not the only one,” says Devils Lake Police Chief Joe Knowski. “The law includes distracted driving to mean any distraction that impairs the ability to safely operate the vehicle. It’s so important for drivers to recognize these forms and always drive distraction-free.”

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.